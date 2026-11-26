Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and deputy president Mohamad Hasan arrived at Istana Hinggap in Seremban at 3pm today for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

Tuanku Muhriz arrived at the palace at about 1.32pm, while Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim arrived at about 1.18pm.

The meeting is believed to be about resolving the political impasse in the state, particularly the uncertainty surrounding the menteri besar's position.

The political crisis in Negeri Sembilan emerged on Nov 16, when BN secretary-general Zambry Abd Kadir announced in a Facebook post that Ismail had resigned as menteri besar.

Zambry said Zahid, who is also BN chairperson, had received a copy of the resignation letter and would submit a proposed successor to Tuanku Muhriz.

Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir

However, the Negeri Sembilan Palace said on Nov 17 that the resignation would only take effect with the ruler's consent.

On Nov 20, Ismail said he had neither submitted nor consented to the resignation letter being forwarded to Tuanku Muhriz.

The palace subsequently clarified that Ismail had to demonstrate that he still commanded the support of a majority of state assemblypersons to determine his position as menteri besar.

The development followed reports that 24 assemblypersons from BN and Perikatan Nasional had agreed to abide by their respective party leaderships' decisions on resolving the political impasse.

Ismail, who is the Juasseh assemblyperson, was sworn in as menteri besar on Aug 2.

In the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, BN won 18 seats while PN secured seven of the 36 state assembly seats.

- Bernama



