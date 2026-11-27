Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has described the alleged use of a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) aircraft to smuggle drugs as a serious breach of national security and an act of betrayal, warning that such actions would not be tolerated.

He said border security breaches and the misuse of strategic government assets were among the key issues discussed at today's cabinet meeting, following earlier revelations of drug smuggling through commercial flights.

Anwar said the government viewed organised crime, which he claimed had become deeply entrenched and systemic over several decades, as a serious threat that could no longer be treated as an isolated issue.

“How can we allow our national defence assets to be compromised and breached by irresponsible individuals? This is an act of betrayal against the nation, and the danger it poses is immense,” he told reporters after Friday prayers at the Bandar Baru Ampang Mosque in Selangor today.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said he received assurances from Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Defence Minister Khaled Nordin that strict monitoring and firm action would be taken immediately.

He said clear directives had also been issued to enforcement agencies, including the relevant departments under the police, the Defence Ministry, the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency, and the Customs Department, to submit comprehensive reports on the matter.

Methamphetamine

“This has been happening for decades, and it was allowed to continue, at times through collusion with certain parties. I understand why this has caused frustration among some people.

“I want to make it clear that as long as I hold this position and carry this responsibility and trust, I will not tolerate such actions,” he said.

Anwar said that despite the government recording the highest number of enforcement actions in recent years, leakages remained a persistent problem.

He added that the cabinet had unanimously agreed to take comprehensive measures to stamp out such practices.

On Nov 17, 11 people, including five RMAF personnel and six civilians, were arrested in operations across the Klang Valley and Labuan over suspected involvement in drug smuggling using RMAF assets.

Police also seized 96.64kg of suspected syabu (methamphetamine), worth about RM4.83 million, and 6.98kg of chemical substances during the operations.

- Bernama