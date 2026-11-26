PARLIAMENT | The investigation into drug smuggling involving the use of Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) assets can potentially bust a wider organised crime network linked to high-profile individuals, said Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

This was after drugs were found at the Subang RMAF base during a routine inspection, which led to the arrests of 11 individuals, including air force personnel.

According to Saifuddin, preliminary investigations, including surveillance and intelligence gathering that started earlier this year, indicate that a large drug-running syndicate may be involved.

The minister added that some of those involved with the syndicate have already been arrested, charged, and imprisoned, but other suspects remain free for now.

“I guarantee that those we are arresting in the coming days will not escape. Whatever their position, whatever their standing.

“That is a guarantee from the initial briefing I was given. Several suspects identified appear to be high-profile individuals, but we will still act,” Saifuddin said in Dewan Rakyat today.

The home minister added that initial investigations have identified suspects with access to military flight personnel and operations, likely to be used for drug smuggling.

'Escobar-level case'

He was replying to a question from Ronald Kiandee (PN-Beluran) about drug syndicates abusing RMAF facilities in Sabah to smuggle narcotics.

Ronald remarked that he did not expect a case on the level of Pablo Escobar, the infamous Colombian drug lord dubbed the “King of Cocaine”, to happen in Malaysia.

An RMAF pilot suspected of transporting drugs and coordinating smuggling operations from the Klang Valley to Sabah was arrested yesterday, the latest in a case where 13 have been nabbed so far.

They include seven RMAF officers and personnel and six civilians following the discovery of drugs hidden inside five bags and a box at the Air Movement Building, Subang Air Base, Selangor.

The drugs were found during routine inspections of luggage that was to be loaded onto an RMAF aircraft, and it was the first case where inspection procedures thwarted a drug-running operation.

Syndicate in crosshairs

Saifuddin said 96.64kg of methamphetamine-type drugs worth RM4.83 million were seized.

He said while the syndicate leader is still free, authorities have already identified the suspect and the minister is confident that they will be arrested soon.

“We are expanding the investigation to identify this entire organisation and the role of each individual involved. Who its financiers are, who its planners are, who acts as a transporter, who becomes a runner, and everything else,” Saifuddin said.

The minister added that intelligence operations have also uncovered seven smuggling transactions linked to the Tawau cell of the syndicate, with an estimated 1.8 tonnes of drugs worth RM93 million involved.

He said authorities have further identified 14 transactions since August 2024 linked to the syndicate’s Labuan cell, which involved 1.2 tonnes of drugs worth RM63 million, until the operation was crippled.