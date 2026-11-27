Three Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) officers and three others were charged at the Shah Alam Magistrates' Court today with trafficking 96.2kg of methamphetamine on Nov 17.

The accused are Amir Ariffudin Aminullah, 33; Arief Fauzan Ali, 27; Amirul Faisall Rosdin, 34; Tan Sui Seng, 48; Nur Hanis Syafiqah Amin, 28; and Afifah Amdas, 34.

No plea was recorded, as the case falls under High Court jurisdiction.

According to the charge, all six were accused of jointly trafficking an estimated 96.2kg of methamphetamine at the Subang Air Base on the night of Nov 17.

They were charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 39B(2) and read with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

They face the death penalty or life imprisonment, and at least 15 strokes of the cane if not sentenced to death.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Sazali Omar led the proceedings before Magistrate Wan Noora Nisa Ngadirin.

Amir Ariffudin, Arief, Amirul, and Tan were represented by lawyers Arif Azmi, Muhammad Amin, Alif Ahmad Tarmizi, and Arif Rafin, respectively.

The two women, Nur Hanis and Afifah, were unrepresented.

The court set no bail and fixed the case for mention on Feb 23 next year.

- Bernama