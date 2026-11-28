The federal government has assured that it will provide sufficient funds to pay the salaries of Negeri Sembilan civil servants next January should disruptions to the functioning of the state assembly affect the state government's financial position.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the assurance was given to safeguard the welfare of civil servants and ensure that their salary payments would not be affected, particularly next January.

He said Treasury secretary-general Johan Mahmood Merican had been asked to hold discussions with Negeri Sembilan state secretary Zafir Ibrahim to coordinate the matter.

“I have asked the Treasury secretary-general to call the state secretary for discussions.

“I give my assurance that if there are problems with the functioning of the state assembly, I will ensure that the federal government provides sufficient funds to pay their salaries,” he said when speaking at the Yakin Madani “Memaknai Harapan Rakyat” programme at the Paroi Youth and Sports Complex today.

Also present were Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Chief Secretary to the Government Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Youth and Sports Minister Taufiq Johari and Negeri Sembilan state assembly speaker Awaludin Said.

Johan Mahmood Merican

Anwar said the commitment was not new, as the federal government had previously provided assistance for the payment of salaries and state government expenditure in Kelantan, Terengganu and Perlis.

“I do not want civil servants to be left wondering what would happen if there is no guarantee that they will receive their salaries in January,” he stressed.

Development projects will continue

Anwar said the federal government would continue implementing programmes that had been agreed upon to ensure that the interests of the people of Negeri Sembilan were not affected by the state's political developments.

He added that all planned development projects and public assistance programmes would continue as long as he is the prime minister.

He also urged civil servants to continue performing their duties well and with integrity, while ensuring that the people's interests remained their top priority.

Meanwhile, Anwar wants the processing of all investment applications in Negeri Sembilan to be expedited, as some investors have complained about delays following the political turmoil in the state.

He said delays in matters involving the state government, including land-related matters, could affect the smooth implementation of investment projects.

According to Anwar, political differences should not hinder cooperation between the federal and state governments, particularly in ensuring that investment processes could proceed and be expedited.

He said efforts to speed up the approval and implementation of projects were important to generate job opportunities and increase the household incomes of the people of Negeri Sembilan.

Yesterday, six state assemblymen were sworn in as state exco members at Istana Besar Seri Menanti in Kuala Pilah, replacing the 10 members who were removed on Sept 20.

- Bernama