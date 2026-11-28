The armed forces will assess whether personnel involved in misconduct should remain in service, including those against whom there is insufficient evidence to be brought before a civil or criminal court.

Defence Minister Khaled Nordin said such assessments could be conducted through internal military investigations to determine whether the personnel concerned should continue serving.

He said this could also apply to personnel detained in connection with the misuse of air force assets for drug-related activities, should they no longer be remanded or be released by the police.

“If some of them are released or not remanded, like the three, the military may conduct an internal investigation to determine their status.

“Even if there is insufficient evidence to bring them before a civil or criminal court, the military will assess whether it is appropriate for them to remain in service,” Khaled added.

He said this to reporters after attending the launch of the CIMIC Johor @ Pasir Gudang Carnival at TMIYC Pasir Gudang.

Khaled said the ministry viewed any misconduct involving military personnel seriously, as such acts could not only tarnish the image of the armed forces but also undermine the country's defence efforts.

He said the air force had set up an investigative committee to review all existing standard operating procedures following the case.

To date, eight military personnel, comprising six officers and two other ranks, have been detained, while three have been charged.

No compromise

He stressed that the ministry would not compromise with any personnel involved in criminal activities and would hand them over to the police for legal action.

He said the ministry would ensure that the investigation into the drug smuggling case involving air force personnel was pursued thoroughly, including identifying the syndicate's actual mastermind.

“We have no intention of defending anyone. That is why we arrested them and handed them over to the police for investigation. We will pursue this to the very end.

“We hope the police will arrest the actual mastermind of the syndicate, as the military personnel detained were merely being used by the syndicate,” Khaled added.

Shah Alam High Court

Yesterday, three air force officers and three civilians were charged at the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court with trafficking 96.2kg of methamphetamine.

The accused are Amir Ariffudin Aminullah, 33; Arief Fauzan Ali, 27; Amirul Faisall Rosdin, 34; Tan Sui Seng, 48; Nur Hanis Syafiqah Amin, 28; and Afifah Amdas, 34.

They were charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same Act, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

- Bernama