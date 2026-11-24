ADUN SPEAKS | After a fourth electoral loss in Malacca, many have advised DAP to “go big or go home” by delivering reforms.

As a DAP elected representative, I agree. Beyond reforms, here are four strategies for DAP to recalibrate.

1. Don’t count on BN-PN infighting

A phrase commonly attributed to Saidina Ali ibn Abu Talib R A states: “Kebenaran yang tidak tersusun, akan dikalahkan oleh kebatilan yang tersusun. (Unorganised truth will be defeated by organised falsehood)” BN and Perikatan Nasional may clash publicly but unite quickly when it comes to positions and power.

Instead of counting on a BN-PN implosion, we must first strengthen DAP. Working hard isn’t enough; platform the next generation of leaders who can offer policy in practice.

2. Prepare candidates early

Today, voters look closer at candidates instead of staying loyal to parties. Safe seats may reject parachute candidates. Performing incumbents can lose amid anger towards their party.

As seen in Sabah and Johor, non-Malay votes are not DAP’s fixed deposit. If DAP wants to gain broad support, goodwill must be built early. Despite gloomy projections, Kerk Chee Yee secured a third term in Ayer Keroh, Malacca, from an electorate of 46 percent Chinese, 44.1 percent Malay, 8.2 percent Indian, and 1.7 percent others.

On the campaign trail, voters of all races readily praised his service and support for local initiatives. Early preparation must come with transparent key performance indicators (KPIs). Underperforming incumbents should be informed and given a chance to improve.

Performing penyelaras (coordinators) in new seats should be prioritised in candidate selection. It is unfair to ask someone to build a base from zero and serve for years, only to sideline them without reason. Everyone deserves a fair shot.

3. Don't let opponents define the debate

DAP cannot wish away racial-religious politics. But adapting to the playing field doesn’t mean bending to intolerance or allowing opponents to dictate the rules.

For decades, the phrase “Melayu pegang politik, Cina pegang ekonomi” (Malays hold political power, Chinese hold economic power) was presented as an unwritten formula for social stability, ignoring other communities. Instead of presenting civic and economic opportunities as open to all Malaysians, political power is guarded fiercely; others’ advancement is cast as a threat.

This feeds the “Melayu diancam (Malays are threatened)” narrative. When DAP tries to cite Malay representation in senior government posts, we risk reinforcing the false premise that Malay security requires dominance. Even non-political professional advancement can be manipulated to drum up ethnic political anxieties.

After Lt-Gen Johnny Lim Eng Seng became the first Chinese Malaysian three-star officer in the armed forces, Sungai Buloh PAS chief Zaharudin Muhammad posted a screenshot of the news with a hypothetical scenario where Malaysia gets its “first Chinese prime minister”.

Lt-Gen Johnny Lim Eng Seng

Promoting contributions to Malay-Muslim communities demonstrates commitment. It doesn’t necessarily change narratives surrounding DAP. DAP must develop a coordinated communications strategy so that leaders, representatives, and grassroots challenge zero-sum narratives instead of merely rebutting accusations or avoiding controversy.

4. Class-competent messaging based on shared values

Voters deserve respect. We can criticise poor governance and hypocrisy without demeaning the people who live under them. Why support a party who seems to look down on your home?

Recognising that voters judge performance through lived experience, DAP must use class-competent messaging. A practical start: DAP reps should produce annual report cards showing tangible improvements in constituents’ lives.

In new seats, show potential; stop putting down opponents. “Sakau” (stealing) is so yesterday. During the 2023 Kelantan state election, Amanah’s Kota Lama candidate, Dr Hafidzah Mustakim, ran a simple, effective ad. Water transforms from cloudy to clear – a subtle nod to Kelantan’s water woes and the importance of clean water in wuduk, while suggesting the change she would bring.

In person, Hafidzah carries the same quiet resilience.

Dr Hafidzah Mustakim

DAP must build solidarity without dismissing cultural or religious values. Recurring debates over Muslims working in stores selling non-halal products or bans on raves show that economic activity isn’t assessed through numbers alone – some ask: “Is the bread-and-butter halal?”

Recognising that, we should promote “bread and belonging”, where better policies provide material security, dignity, and a sense of place in society.

A defining point for DAP

DAP celebrated its 60th anniversary this year. The current political climate is a test for internal and external reform.

DAP must strengthen our organisation, invest in our people, challenge divisive narratives, and champion the aspirations of Malaysians.

What we do today determines whether DAP remains relevant or spends the next 10 to 20 years struggling to regain lost ground.

LIM YI WEI is Kampung Tunku assemblyperson.

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.