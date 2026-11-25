COMMENT | Following the Malaysian Bar's application for a judicial review, the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) disclosed that it is objecting to the challenge against Najib Abdul Razak’s supplementary clemency - a decision that lets the former prime minister serve the rest of his jail term at home.

The AGC stated that its objection to the judicial review rests on the principle that decisions made by the king at a Pardons Board meeting - pursuant to Article 42 of the Federal Constitution - are non-justiciable (not subject to court review).

Based on the declassified minutes of the Sept 18 Pardons Board meeting, we learn that despite the objections raised by the attorney-general and the federal territories minister, the king, who chairs the Pardons Board, granted Najib the additional clemency, allowing him to serve the rest of his sentence for misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International funds under house arrest until Aug 23, 2028.

Truth be told, the position adopted by the AGC, that the decision of the king is non-justiciable, at least to me, is entirely unsurprising given a raft of judicial precedents.

Nonetheless, one may argue that the non-justiciability of a decision made at a Pardons Board meeting is contingent upon it having been made in accordance with the advice tendered by the board - pursuant to Article 40(1A) of the Federal Constitution.

The article reads, “In the exercise of his functions under this Constitution or federal law, where the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is to act in accordance with advice, on advice, or after considering advice, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong shall accept and act in accordance with such advice.

In the circumstances, the judiciary’s interpretation of the scope of Article 40(1A) and the legal consequences of its breach warrant close attention.

Judicial review vs appeal

To put this in context for non-lawyers, a judicial review is fundamentally different from a standard appeal. In an appeal, a court looks at the merits of a decision to decide if it should be overturned.

In a judicial review, however, the court only looks at the decision-making process, ensuring that the authority acted within its legal powers and followed fair procedures.

Thus, in judicial review proceedings, the court’s scrutiny extends beyond the substantive decision to the integrity of the decision-making process itself.

Drawing on Lord Diplock’s classic principles in the Council of Civil Service Unions (CCSU) case in 1985, judicial review scrutinises the decision-making process rather than the merits of the decision itself.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen how the courts will define the boundaries of Article 40(1A) - and what the legal consequences of breaching it will be.

The AGC further affirmed its commitment to defending the royal institution and upholding the Federal Constitution in all its actions.

Critics, however, were swift to challenge this assertion, contending that a genuine defence of the royal institution entails respectfully advising it to observe the twin principles of constitutional monarchy and the supremacy of the Constitution.

Finally, while the attorney-general’s advice tendered during the Pardons Board meeting drew widespread commendation, the position currently adopted by the AGC, with the greatest respect, remains perplexing.

MOHAMED HANIPA MAIDIN is a former deputy minister of law.

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.