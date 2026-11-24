The Attorney-General’s Chambers has disclosed that it objected to the Malaysian Bar’s application for a judicial review of the additional clemency granted to Najib Abdul Razak, which allows the former prime minister to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest.

The revelation comes in the wake of the declassification of the Federal Territories Pardons Board meeting minutes, which former DAP MP Tony Pua made public on social media and Malaysiakini subsequently reported.

The minutes showed that both Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar and Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh had disagreed with the order.

In a statement this morning, the AGC said its objection to the judicial review was premised on the “grounds that a decision made by His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at a meeting of the Pardons Board under Article 42 of the Federal Constitution is not justiciable”.

The objection was raised during the Nov 12 hearing to determine whether leave should be granted for the judicial review proceedings to commence. Submissions by the parties are scheduled to be heard on March 17, 2027.

“In this regard, the AGC will continue to defend the royal institution and uphold the Federal Constitution in all actions taken,” the statement added.

For affidavit

Yesterday, Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the minutes of the Sept 18 Pardons Board meeting were declassified to enable the AGC to prepare an affidavit in response to the judicial review application filed by the Bar on Nov 11.

He explained that the minutes had to be incorporated into the government’s affidavit to address the legal challenge.

“The affidavit will only be complete if the matters discussed at the meeting are included in it,” he added.

READ MORE: PM wants Home Ministry to probe Pardons Board meeting minutes leak

Despite the objections raised by the attorney-general and the minister, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, who chairs the Pardons Board, granted Najib the additional clemency, allowing him to serve the rest of his sentence for misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International funds under house arrest until Aug 23, 2028.

The reprieve was conditional on payment of the RM50 million fine imposed on the former Umno president, among other stipulations.

Ex-PM Najib Abdul Razak began his house arrest on Nov 10

With the fine subsequently settled using Umno-raised funds, Najib was transferred to his residence in Taman Duta, Kuala Lumpur, which has since been gazetted as a prison.

Pua’s disclosure of the declassified minutes also sparked angry backlash from Umno leaders, who accused the former DAP lawmaker of being biadap (insolent) towards the king and undermining the dignity of the monarchy by dragging the royal prerogative of pardon into the political arena.



