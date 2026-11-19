Bukit Katil assemblyperson Ridzuan Sarif from PAS was among five new faces appointed to the Malacca government's exco today.

This makes Ridzuan (above) is the first assemblyperson from the Islamist party to join the state exco lineup.

Other new faces appointed were Lim Ban Hong (Kelebang), S Nadarajah (Gadek), Khaidhirah Abu Zahar (Rim), and Ridhwan Ali (Ayer Molek).

Those retained as exco members were Merlimau assemblyperson and Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh, Sungai Udang assemblyperson Rais Yasin, Telok Mas assemblyperson Abd Razak Abd Rahman, Asahan assemblyperson Fairul Nizam Roslan, and Ayer Limau assemblyperson Hameed Mytheen Kunju Basheer.

Dr Akmal Saleh

Overall, the line-up comprises eight Umno lawmakers, including the chief minister, and one assemblyperson each from MCA, MIC, and PAS.

Berita Harian reported that their swearing-in ceremony took place before Malacca governor Ali Rustam today.

Deputy excos

Twelve deputy excos were also appointed.

Machap Jaya assemblyperson Ngwe Hee Sem, a former exco member, was appointed as a deputy exco.

In the 16th Malacca election last Saturday, BN and Perikatan Nasional won a combined 24 out of 28 seats, while Pakatan Harapan secured four.

Tanjung Bidara assemblyperson Ab Rauf Yusoh subsequently took his oath as chief minister for a second term on Sunday.



