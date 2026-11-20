Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim held a series of engagements with six companies in Shenzhen as Malaysia seeks to deepen its industrial and commercial ties with China through fresh investment prospects in high-technology manufacturing, advanced materials, energy, and services.

The prime minister met with major Chinese firms Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology, Shenzhen Capchem Technology, and XTC New Energy Materials (Xiamen), with discussions spanning medical technology, battery materials, and speciality chemicals.

He also met with two Malaysian companies present in China, Yinson Holdings Bhd and Maryland Group, to receive updates on domestic corporate initiatives.

Anwar said Malaysia remained focused on securing investments that would contribute to economic development while strengthening domestic capabilities, including industrial competitiveness, technological advancement, and skilled employment.

“Malaysia is firmly committed to attracting high-quality investments that not only drive economic growth but also bring meaningful benefits to the nation and its people.

“Ultimately, our priority is to ensure these investments empower local industries, enhance the competitiveness of Malaysian companies, accelerate technology transfer, and create more high-quality, high-skilled job opportunities, as envisioned in the New Industrial Master Plan 2030,” he said on the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, China.

Mindray, a global medical technology company, is exploring establishing a medical device manufacturing facility or service hub in Malaysia, potentially involving cooperation with local manufacturers and component suppliers.

In the battery materials sector, Tinci Materials is looking to produce electrolytes and speciality chemicals for lithium-ion batteries, and XTC New Energy Materials plans to invest in manufacturing lithium-ion battery cathode materials in Selangor.

Meanwhile, Capchem Technology, which already operates at Kulim Hi-Tech Park in Kedah, is also assessing the possibility of establishing a second plant to expand its production capacity and meet demand in the Southeast Asian market.

Anwar said Malaysia was also keen to ensure local businesses benefited from investment opportunities through greater participation in supply chains, knowledge transfer, and the development of technical expertise.

“I am also focusing on opportunities for local companies to participate in the supply chain, technology transfer, and the development of talent and technical expertise,” he said

Separately, Anwar received an update from Yinson on the development of its battery-powered ferry for Langkawi.

The company was represented by group executive chairperson Lim Han Weng and CEO Lim Chern Yuan, accompanied by HI Mobility Bhd CEO Lim Chern Chuen and other officials.

Yinson is the subject of a privatisation proposal involving its largest shareholder, Lim, MISC Bhd, and the Employees Provident Fund, which values the group at RM7.11 billion.

The consortium has offered RM2.50 per share to acquire the remaining shares held by minority shareholders.

Anwar also met representatives of Mayland Group, a property development and hospitality company founded by David Chiu.

Mayland owns 11 hotels in Malaysia with a combined capacity of about 4,500 rooms, including Dorsett KL Bukit Bintang, Dorsett Residences KL, Dorsett Hartamas, Dorsett Grand Subang and Dorsett Putrajaya.

- Bernama