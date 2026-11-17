YOURSAY | ‘It's a small fish in a pond dominated by other big, flesh-eating fish.’

Rafizi touts support growth despite loss, rejects Umno-PAS, DAP identity politics

Iv4n: Bersama party co-leader Rafizi Ramli can take heart from a higher vote share in some seats, but losing 15 out of 16 deposits is a fairly clear message from voters.

Even in Bemban, the one seat where Bersama kept its deposit, Pakatan Harapan wasn’t on the ballot. I still see Bersama as a vote splitter.

If Rafizi wants to show that his party can build support across communities, Bemban alone gives him very little to go on.

I also find it odd that after an election where Bersama says it fought identity politics, its headline is how much support it gained among non-Malays and what percentage of Malays voted for it.

Those figures have a place in election analyses.

But what is Bersama offering a family in Malacca worried about the cost of living, wants better public services, and expects its elected representative to show up after polling day?

That’s the case I’d like to hear Rafizi make.

As for Harapan, take the defeat seriously and go back to the ground. Listen to the people who stopped voting for you, including those who stayed home.

Explain what Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government has delivered in terms people can relate to, and say plainly where the reforms are still stuck.

Harapan could spend the next few months arguing with Rafizi about who plays identity politics. I’d rather see it spend that time earning back the trust it lost.

WhitePony9855: Rafizi, it’s good to have ideals, principles, and pride, but in politics it must be about winning seats.

If not, Bersama might as well be an NGO like Bersih, G25, or others. Look at Bersatu, Pejuang, Muda, Gerakan, MCA, MIC, and even Amanah.

Without alliances, they will be history or non-existent.

Umno and PAS, despite huge differences, know too well that to win they need support from others.

Johor and Malacca are good experiences, and Bersama must learn from these two state elections.

Personality wins support but not votes. Time for Bersama to seek cooperation with others. DAP and Amanah are two ideal candidates.

Together with Muda and others, Bersama will stand a better chance of having winnable candidates.

OrangeGoat5810: Says antidote to identity politics but did not challenge Umno in its nine strongest seats but instead challenged Harapan in all of theirs save Bemban.

What are you going on, Rafizi - if you were truly agnostic to changing the system, you would have challenged all seats, not just those whose demographics give you the highest chances of winning, such as Harapan-held seats.

By your own logic, isn’t this identity politics that Bersama is pursuing?

BlueFish0451: Say what you want, but in Malaysia, a political party built around an individual personality is unlikely to last. Its members and leaders are Malaysians, no different from the rest of us.

Sooner or later, it will succumb to the same old politics of race and religion and eventually fade into oblivion.

The reality is that no individual and no single political party seems capable of transforming a deeply flawed system from top to bottom.

The system is so entrenched, protected, and sustained by the elites who continue to enjoy their untouchable positions, while the nation remains divided and distracted by the very politics that keep it that way.

Sadly, the cycle goes on, with little reason to believe that anything will fundamentally change.

Cheong Sai Fah: Rafizi, you are barking up the wrong tree.

Bersama’s success should be measured by its support from Malays and non-Malays, namely Malaysians.

If Bersama cannot find enough support from the Malays, it is doomed to fail. How does Bersama plan to get more Malays to move beyond race and religion?

Like getting rid of corruption, raising the standard of living of the B40, preparing the youth for the future by reforming our education system, for example. How does Bersama sell what makes Malaysia prosper? Tough.

Malaysia is a good country. Make it better!

Justice for All 2026_2029: It’s normal for a new political party like Bersama to face challenges and rejection in securing voters' trust and acceptance.

It’s a small fish in a pond dominated by other big, flesh-eating fish.

Bersama must stay the course, be consistent, and maintain its political principles and approach.

If the election data on voting patterns is as credible as Rafizi claims they are, Bersama will be rewarded in the coming state elections and the 16th general election as voters start to see the substance and merit of voting for Bersama as a viable alternative to other established political parties.

CareOneCareAll: Just persevere and continue. It’s a matter of time before Harapan breaks up, and based on past elections, PKR and Amanah will be wiped out in the 16th general election.

Voters need other choices, fresh approaches and credible MPs.

Some existing MPs may join Bersama once Parliament is dissolved, and this will give voters even more choices of candidates and build up Bersama's core team.

BlueShark1548: Yes, stay the course, Rafizi. So far, Bersama has participated in state elections, warming up for the big one, GE16.

The fact that 16 candidates were prepared to stand under the Bersama banner spoke volumes, especially when they knew that they were unlikely to win.

These are the people the nation needs to dig out the roots of corruption from our nation. We should not give BN (Umno) a chance at running the nation again.

HJ Angus: For Bersama to gain some traction, it needs to select seats in GE16 that it has some chance to win.

It needs to focus on six to 10 seats only, as resources are limited. Consider it a success if it can win 60 percent of seats contested.

Try to contest against PKR candidates only, as DAP is probably too strong for Bersama to beat.

JeyKV: Bersama was expected to have an impact in Johor, but was wiped out totally!

It was wise to have laid off at Negeri Sembilan. Malacca is another disaster! Don’t fool yourself, Rafizi.

I was an admirer, but in the end I see you as someone who dislikes Anwar, who betrayed you.

Think of something else, Rafizi and stop splitting non-Malay votes.

However, you have my sympathies.

RedEagle1791: It is not as easy as it seems! Bersama cannot do it alone. They must join a coalition to survive.

Venu@ RedEagle1791: No need. Stay the course and remain true to what they believe in.

That's how they build real strength. Joining up with others doesn't achieve anything in the long run.

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