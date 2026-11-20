The Negeri Sembilan palace has instructed Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim to demonstrate that he still commands majority support among state assemblypersons, while rejecting claims that it had previously endorsed his continued tenure.

The development comes amid political turmoil in the state, following BN's announcement recently that Ismail had stepped down from his post earlier this week.

However, at a press conference earlier today, Ismail maintained that he had neither submitted nor consented to the submission of a resignation letter dated Nov 16 to Negeri Sembilan ruler, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

The Juasseh lawmaker also mentioned that Tuanku Muhriz had decreed for him to continue serving as menteri besar to ensure the continuity of administration and that the interests of the people and the state are safeguarded.

"Since Ismail himself has stated that he did not resign, it would be inaccurate and factually incorrect to say that the palace wants him to remain as menteri besar," the palace said in a statement today.

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The palace said it would fully uphold constitutional conventions and provisions, thus requiring Ismail to demonstrate that he still commands majority support in the state legislative assembly.

The menteri besar was also instructed to submit a list of state exco members for Tuanku Muhriz’s consideration.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim

Once both matters have been resolved, the date for the state legislative assembly sitting and the tabling of the state budget will be determined in accordance with the Negeri Sembilan state constitution.

“The ruler hopes that these matters can be resolved promptly in the interest of the people of Negeri Sembilan,” it added.

Political impasse

Ismail was sworn in as menteri besar on Aug 2 after BN won 18 seats and Perikatan Nasional secured seven in the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election.

The two coalitions subsequently formed the state government with a two-thirds majority.

BN secretary-general Zambry Abdul Kadir

BN secretary-general Zambry Abdul Kadir announced Ismail's resignation late on Nov 16, saying coalition chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had received a copy of the resignation letter dated Nov 16 and addressed to Tuanku Muhriz.

The Negeri Sembilan palace subsequently clarified that the resignation would only take effect upon receiving Tuanku Muhriz's consent, in accordance with the state constitution.

