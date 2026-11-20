COMMENT | The fate of Pakatan Harapan remains grim, even after Malaysiakini’s scoop revealing that it was the king who pushed through the “mansion arrest” for a mega kleptocrat, over the objections of Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh and Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar.

But this happened only because Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had enabled Najib Abdul Razak’s application in 2023 to reach the Pardons Board quickly, raising questions if queues were cut.

The prime minister’s lame excuse was to ensure every prisoner's “constitutional right” to submit an appeal.

Oh really? So, can those jailed for scamming, insider trading and cheating also get their pardon appeals heard quickly? Or is that reserved only for Bugis bangsawan (lords) like Najib?

More likely, Anwar was currying favour with Umno, hoping to get their backing to win the next elections, so that he could remain as prime minister.

Instead, Umno backstabbed Anwar, starting in June before the Johor state election. Padan muka (serves him right)!

Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

Back in July, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi even dared Anwar to sack the eight Umno ministers but nothing happened.

What about demoting some of them to handle Youth and Sports Ministry and see if they leave? Or create internal tension in Umno by replacing Zahid with Khairy Jamaluddin?

Harapan losing support

Instead of gaining support from the rakyat though real reforms (like fighting corruption seriously), Anwar was doing backroom deals to secure power.

Johor showed growing disenchantment with Harapan due to unfulfilled promises and inflation - many former supporters simply did not turn up to vote.

While DAP has managed to hold on to many Chinese majority seats, PKR and Amanah have lost ground. PKR contested a total of 46 seats in the last three state elections, and won only three.

I’m sick and tired of hearing excuses that Anwar “could not” do reforms because Umno was a crucial partner.

Did Umno stop Anwar from arresting those involved in the MACC “corporate mafia” scandal? Even Harapan MPs don’t trust the probe by the AG.

While those who insult royalty online are quickly arrested, those who insult other races escape punishment.

The hate campaign has succeeded in reinforcing Malay fears about being “threatened”. Umno has become strong again and looks set to take Putrajaya.

Every small issue is turned into a provocation, be it chicken ham or the Rain Rave Water Festival 2026 in Bukit Bintang.

Some are ultra “sensitive” to dancing and even halal ham, but strangely numb to corruption.

Support heritage of all

The latest artificial outrage stirred up by Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh is against the RM4.3 million discount on the land lease renewal of the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH).

READ MORE: KLSCAH RM1k land premium latest Umno-PAS, DAP flashpoint

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh, shot back that Umno once sold off public fields and even ponds meant to curb KL’s notorious flash floods.

Does Akmal secretly want KLSCAH to lose its land? So that greedy developers can degazette it as heritage, demolish it and then build condos or offices? The location is strategic, very near a monorail station.

Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall

But the doctor specialising in inflammation kept silent over the grand Hang Tuah Museum in Malacca, built just in 2013, and now needing a massive “upgrading” costing RM5.8 million. Was it properly maintained?

Don’t forget that the Malacca Sultanate Palace Museum was built in 1986 for RM3 million (RM8 million in today's money).

In contrast, restoration of iconic Chinese historic buildings like the Cheong Fatt Tze mansion (Penang), the Cheng Hoon Teng temple (Malacca) and heritage shops were all privately funded.

Don’t get me wrong. I love Malay historic buildings too. But the heritage of all races should be supported and funded.

Akmal claims that the discount for KLSCAH takes away money from helping the poor in low-cost flats.

Yet he is strangely blind to Najib being convicted of taking RM2.3 billion from 1MDB and sentenced to 15 years jail. So many more low-cost flat dwellers could have been helped with that money!

Defeat with dignity

Since Harapan will probably be defeated, they should go all out to do reforms as a “farewell gift” to Malaysia. Anwar has nothing to lose anymore and should try to exit with some dignity, rather than in disgrace.

READ MORE: Mat Sabu: Unity govt can be salvaged but PM must spearhead the change

Enough of short-sighted political calculations. Forget about what Umno wants because they are now clearly the enemy.

Here are five urgent tasks for Harapan:

1) Reinstate local council elections

Expand democracy so that city councils voted in by all races can resist any abuses or wastage by the new Umno-PAS government.

Start with Malay-majority cities like Kuantan, Alor Setar and yes, Seremban. Umno and PAS will look horrible fighting against giving more power to urban Malay voters there. Then move on to Kuala Lumpur (half-Malay, half-non-Malays).

Harapan refused to do this because they wanted to keep control over rich cities, with lucrative planning permissions and contracts. That’s now irrelevant since they will lose.

2) Pass the “Unexplained Wealth Law”

This can quickly fight corruption. For example: if a civil servant with a RM5,000 salary has three big bungalows and five luxury cars, all those assets can be quickly seized if he can’t explain how he paid for them. No need for forever court cases like Najib.

3) Redraw Parliament seats

Bias to small rural seats is hugely unfair to multiracial urban voters packed into huge seats. Apart from democratic justice, redrawing will also benefit Harapan so what is Anwar waiting for?

He should learn from his former mentor Dr Mahathir Mohamad who created more mixed-race seats after Malays rejected Umno in the 1999 election.

Those mixed seats helped Harapan win big in 2018. They also force leaders to reduce racism because they must appeal to voters of all races.

4) Pass political funding law

Control the disease of “political donations” buying over leaders and policies. This is what created 1MDB. Umno also promised this in their 2022 manifesto, so there’s no excuse. Just do it

Anwar can do all four with a simple majority in Parliament even without the 30 MPs from BN.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim

He has 126 MPs (together with Bersatu and Muda through the confidence and supply agreement). The magic number is 110 seats (after four PKR MPs quit). Get support from Sabah and Sarawak lawmakers in exchange for more state rights.

Now we come to the biggest reform needed - changing the mind of an indecisive and deluded Anwar.

DAP as the biggest party in Harapan should quietly tell Anwar they will leave if no serious reforms are announced by December. That should wake him up. DAP should not get dragged down with Anwar.

Harapan has one more year in power to leave a legacy that people will thank them for 30 years later. Go down as a hero, not a zero who betrayed reformasi.

ANDREW SIA is a veteran journalist who likes teh tarik khau kurang manis. You are welcome to give him ideas to brew at tehtarik@gmail.com.

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.



