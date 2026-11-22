Amanah president Mohamad Sabu will bring to the Pakatan Harapan presidential council a proposal from the party's convention for Harapan to sever ties with BN ahead of the next general election.

He said this after the conclusion of Amanah's 2026 National Convention in Shah Alam today, where delegates backed a motion for Harapan to contest the 16th general election without BN, its current partner in the unity government.

"This is just a suggestion. Harapan will decide.

"We will bring this up at the (next) Harapan presidential council meeting," Mohamad told reporters in Shah Alam.

Earlier today, Amanah delegates reportedly backed a motion for Harapan to contest GE16 without cooperating with BN.

Mohamad, who is also the agriculture and food security minister, said Amanah believes it would be better for the coalition to end its cooperation with BN in the government.

Citing Harapan's defeats at BN's hands in three recent state elections, he said voters were confused by the arrangement, whereby both coalitions are partners in the government but rival each other at the polls.

Big tent idea

Mohamad is also expected to bring to the presidential council a proposal by Amanah secretary-general Faiz Fadzil for Harapan to broaden its political cooperation to include Malay-based parties, such as Bersatu.

Faiz Fadzil

However, he said the idea of a "big tent" coalition was still at an early stage.

"There has been no official discussion yet. It's just that (Bersatu secretary-general) Azmin Ali and several others came (to the Amanah convention).

"The decision has to be reached through a meeting. It cannot work if Amanah is the only one that agrees to the idea.

"We have to do it together. So we will bring this up at the meeting too," Mohamad said.

Amanah would abide by whatever decision the presidential council makes, the Harapan deputy president added.

Asked if he believes the "big tent" idea could defeat BN-Perikatan Nasional's "ummah unity" pact, Mohamad responded with "insyaAllah, insyaAllah it can".

READ MORE: Azmin to take Amanah's 'big tent' proposal for GE16 to Bersatu leadership



