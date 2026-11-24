YOURSAY | 'Malaysia is very poor at implementation and execution.’

Pua: Remember how Najib mishandled GST refunds?

Iv4n: Remember what BN did to you. Do you really want them to do this again?

Before BN chief Ahmad Zahid Hamidi asks Malaysians to bring back the goods and services tax (GST), he should explain what BN would do differently this time.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) heard that under Najib, some businesses waited up to two years for refunds that should have been paid within 14 days.

When GST was removed in 2018, outstanding refund claims were reported at RM19.47 billion, although the full amount had yet to be verified.

While businesses waited, GST collections went into the government’s consolidated revenue account, where the money could be spent before refunds were paid.

Now consider the people whose incomes are so low that they owe no income tax.

They can still pay GST when they buy taxable goods and services.

A family already stretching its income to cover rent, food and transport has very little room to absorb another cost.

Even with exemptions for some essentials, every extra ringgit on the things they still need to buy has to come from somewhere.

So before BN tells us how much GST could raise for the country, let Zahid show us what it would cost a household already struggling to get through the month, what protections would reach that family and how refunds would be paid on time.

It’s easy to talk about government revenue. Try doing the sums from the kitchen table of a family counting every ringgit.

Blue Skies: Simple take on GST. This tax applies to everyone, down to the kampung folks who will feel the most hurt.

Unlike the sales and service tax (SST), where goods under tax are selective, the goods bought by the poorer rakyat are on the government's list of special dispensation. So no to GST.

Please do not burden the poorer section of the people, irrespective of whether they are town folks or kampung folks. GST is wrong. Continue with SST. Thank you, former DAP lawmaker Tony Pua.

Kampungboy: Zahid couldn't even properly manage the finances of his own Rural and Regional Development Ministry, overspending RM2.1 billion in three years. Hearing him talk about economic policy is pretty concerning.

Whether it's GST or SST, what really matters is the leaders' management skills and execution, not the tax system itself.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has already made it clear that the government won't bring back GST until people's income reaches at least RM4,000.

The SST mainly targets businesses; GST hits everyone, bringing it back right now would just make life harder for the B40 and low-income groups.

ABCXYZ: Some are salivating at and dreaming of the thought of billions flowing into the government kitty from GST collections.

Another chance to dip their dirty fingers into the kitty a la 2MDB!

A properly designed system will ensure refunds are executed within 14 days of collection, but in Malaysia, is anything properly designed?

So from our experience, our refunds were only done more than two years after Najib was overthrown, and not a small amount at that for a small company (more than RM50,000).

Read the PAC report on why the refunds were not conducted on time, and the reason becomes clear!

Joeganes: No... no... no... to GST until corruption practices are seriously eliminated and all loopholes are plugged in this boleh land.

Start with e-invoicing and mandatory receipts for every transaction by all businesses, regardless of GST refunds from the government.

Other countries can do it successfully because their systems are efficient and the laws are serious about imposing fines or jail penalties on offenders who abuse GST for profiting in personal accounts.

Otherwise, the people and end users will be paying more for the cascading taxes from all levels of middlemen; the result is a higher cost of living and inflation.

Cynical: The problem is that the voters who are now supporting BN and PAS did not pay any GST as businesses, not to mention income tax.

So they could not be bothered with all the unfairness suffered by businesses, nor the fact that gross domestic product is up, the ringgit is strengthening, unemployment is low, and the economy is doing well.

All they care about is what subsidies they get and what handouts are coming.

Hrrmph: The problem was never GST as a tax. The problem was inefficiency, which was and is still being blamed on the tax.

How can we ever be a developed nation when the government is happy to play wayang (put on a show), and the people are unable to separate wayang from fact?

WhiteMoose0037: There is no difference now with the Inland Revenue Board taking years to refund the excess tax.

Simply put, we have an inefficient government service and mediocre politicians who want to ape developed countries' systems.

Catmandoo: GST is probably sensible, but implementing it efficiently is something of a problem.

Malaysia is very poor at implementation and execution.

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