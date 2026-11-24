PARLIAMENT | Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has defended Malaysia's decision to invite Myanmar's junta leader to the country, arguing that engagement was necessary to resolve the refugee crisis at home.

Despite acknowledging that many of the nearly 200,000 Myanmar refugees in Malaysia were victims of the military regime's brutality, Anwar said that engaging its leadership was necessary to secure their repatriation and address the country's growing refugee burden.

Anwar was responding to Hassan Abdul Karim (Harapan-Pasir Gudang), who asked whether Malaysia should feel culpable for inviting Myanmar's junta leader, given the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) latest decision.

Anwar said the invitation to Min Aung Hlaing had been extended before the ICJ's ruling that found Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya community.

"Did inviting Myanmar's president to Malaysia help to resolve the country's problems? The answer is yes," he said during Prime Minister's Question Time.

Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing

He added that Malaysia leveraged its diplomatic ties with China and the United States to push for a resolution to the crisis.

READ MORE: ICJ: Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya

Repatriation exercise

Anwar said Malaysia had secured assurances from Myanmar for the safe, dignified return of its nationals, adding that Myanmar had borne the costs and that 10,476 people had been repatriated so far.

Of these, 1,476 were transported home aboard a Myanmar naval vessel on Sept 29, while the remainder were repatriated mainly by air.

He said the Foreign Ministry had also approved the deployment of three Myanmar naval vessels to transport another 1,500 people home on Dec 6 and 7.

The repatriation process of Myanmar refugees in September

A further 5,303 Myanmar nationals are scheduled to return by air in December, also at the expense of the Myanmar government.

READ MORE: Will Malaysia keep deporting Myanmar refugees after ICJ ruling, LFL asks

"So far, none of the 10,476 cases has been subjected to any form of pressure, as monitored by Malaysian intelligence," Anwar added.

The repatriation exercise has drawn criticism from human rights groups, amid concerns over whether those returned to Myanmar could face persecution or be sent back against their will.



