PARLIAMENT | Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he will let the police determine whether Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong’s statement on the closure of businesses in Terengganu for Friday prayers breached religious sensitivities.

Khoo previously sparked criticism after questioning Terengganu's decision to close business premises between 12.30pm and 2pm to make way for Friday prayers. The DAP lawmaker has since apologised.

“That is clear, even though he (Khoo) has now apologised, I leave that to the investigation. As for what happens to a statement made after an apology, that is the police's decision,” Anwar said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Anwar was replying to a supplementary question from Rosol Wahid (PN-Hulu Terengganu), who also questioned allegations of double standards in enforcement actions related to religion, race, and royalty (3R) issues, claiming that authorities’ actions were inconsistent.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim

Rosol also brought up several statements by former Damansara MP Tony Pua on Selangor's debt, pig farming issues, and the royal institution, and the delay in investigations against the former MP.

Commenting on allegations of double standards, Anwar stressed that no one is exempt from police investigation if a report is lodged regarding a statement.

“Surely there is no one at the level of a deity who cannot be investigated?” he said.

However, Anwar said an investigation does not necessarily end in prosecution because the party being investigated must be given room to explain the meaning of their statement.

He also rejected claims that enforcement action is taken more swiftly against the opposition compared to the government side, saying he had reviewed several cases involving opposition leaders.

Anwar also acknowledged that investigations regarding matters touching on royal institutions are usually expedited, but stressed that the decision to prosecute someone depends on the outcome of the investigation.

Hassan's case

Rosol further raised the police's move to summon Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim for investigation a day after his statement regarding the royal institution, as an example of alleged differential enforcement treatment.

Hulu Terengganu MP Rosol Wahid

To this, Anwar said he is personally not inclined to see action taken against the lawmaker.

“But the investigation must continue because his statement was interpreted as insulting the royal institution,” he added.

In wrapping up his reply, Anwar stressed that acts of insulting and defaming, including through the circulation of pictures, should not be allowed because they not only involve the royal institution, but can also affect the dignity of other individuals.

The premier said society needs to understand that investigative action can also aim to provide room for explanation and education, rather than necessarily leading to prosecution.