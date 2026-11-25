Bersih has cautioned that reforms undertaken by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration may not be enough to stem the “cancer of kleptocracy”.

The warning came as Anwar yesterday entered the final year of his first five-year term, marking the milestone by highlighting his administration’s achievements in strengthening the economy while acknowledging that much more remains to be done.

However, the reform watchdog said Malaysia had yet to see comprehensive institutional reforms under Anwar’s leadership, particularly in strengthening anti-corruption mechanisms and law enforcement.

Citing developments surrounding the house arrest granted to former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak, Bersih chairperson Faisal Abdul Aziz questioned whether Anwar’s administration had “closed the loopholes” that could allow another 1MDB scandal to happen.

The High Court on Nov 10 ordered Najib to serve the remainder of his sentence in the SRC International case under house arrest until Aug 23, 2028.

Faisal warned that the emergence of a “kleptocrat 2.0 or 3.0” remained a possibility if the political ecosystem and national institutions continued to be weakened by opportunities for abuse of power, corruption, and illicit wealth accumulation.

“Toppling one kleptocrat does not mean we have eradicated kleptocracy,” he said in a series of posts on X yesterday evening.

READ MORE: Bersih urges Agong, Malay rulers to reconsider Najib's clemency

Faisal acknowledged several significant reforms, including the enactment of the Public Finance and Fiscal Responsibility Act 2023 and amendments to the Audit Act 1957 in 2024, but said these were insufficient.

He also pointed to the delay in passing Putrajaya’s proposed bill to separate the roles of the attorney-general and public prosecutor, while arguing that the MACC’s structure and accountability mechanisms required more comprehensive reform.

The constitutional amendment bill to separate the two roles was first tabled in February, but its second reading was deferred in July. The parliamentary special select committee reviewing the proposed amendments decided earlier this month to refer the latest proposals to the cabinet.

Parliament building

Among other measures, Faisal called for a Political Financing Act to stamp out corrupt practices within political parties. The proposed legislation is still in the works, with policy recommendations due to be submitted to a parliamentary select committee before being finalised for cabinet consideration.

“Imagine, 20 years from now, the country once again faces a new kleptocrat. If that happens because of our failure today to close all avenues that enable kleptocracy, what explanation can we offer our children and future generations?

“Entering the final year of the Madani government, this must serve as a wake-up call to implement reforms as best as possible to close existing weaknesses,” Faisal stressed.