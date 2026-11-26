DAP adviser Lim Guan Eng has slammed the MACC for alleged double standards in its probe into the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall’s (KLSCAH) land lease extension.

This is compared to the Rural and Regional Development Ministry’s overspending beyond its RM2.1 billion budget, which is also being investigated by the graftbuster.

Lim’s lambasting of the MACC came after MACC officers yesterday visited Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh’s aide, who has since been summoned to assist in MACC’s investigations into KLSCAH.

In a statement today, Lim questioned whether the MACC had launched an immediate probe into the KLSCAH controversy “because the ministry is led by a DAP minister”.

READ MORE: KLSCAH RM1k land premium latest Umno-PAS, DAP flashpoint

Conversely, he pressed the MACC to address whether it was “dragging out” probes into the Rural and Regional Development Ministry, as it is helmed by Deputy Prime Minister and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Lim, a former finance minister, further pointed out that Yeoh had previously “successfully explained” issues concerning KLSCAH’s land lease extension and its reduced land premium.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh

On the other hand, he said the MACC has failed to show an “immediate response” despite the Finance Ministry’s previous confirmation of the Rural and Regional Development Ministry’s overspending and “misconduct”.

“Even the MACC’s initial excuse that a probe could not begin because there was no report was already refuted by Kampar MP Chong Zhemin’s MACC report on Oct 6,” Lim added.

READ MORE: DAP turns the screws on Zahid with MACC report, deepening rift

Putrajaya’s decision to renew KLSCAH’s lease for 99 years with a nominal land premium charge of RM1,000 - down from RM4.6 million - garnered mixed responses from various quarters, leading to Yeoh addressing the matter in the Dewan Rakyat’s special chambers on Nov 23.

At the time, Yeoh maintained that the decision was made by the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territories Land Committee under Rule 10 of the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur Land Rules 1995, taking into account land use restrictions and KLSCAH’s national heritage status.

Chong filed an MACC report against Zahid on Oct 6, several days after the anti-corruption agency said it would be willing to probe the Rural and Regional Development Ministry’s overspending if it received any complaints.

However, to date, there have been no official updates from the MACC regarding the case involving Zahid.

Lim today also cautioned that public confidence in the MACC’s ability to carry out its duties professionally and independently will be impacted if the perception of a “two-tier” investigation remains unanswered.