Two FlyFM DJs, who incited controversy over a social media post in which they performed Islamic prayers for beleaguered football club Manchester United, have issued a public apology.

The DJs, Ean Nasrun and Adam Raqeem, today expressed their regret over the incident and acknowledged their “terrible mistake” in utilising religion for online content - a move which had earlier garnered the ire of government leaders and various other quarters.

In an Instagram clip of their on-air apology with Media Prima Audio CEO Nazri Noran, Ean said he and Adam are “not trying to run away from responsibility” and will accept any decision from their higher-ups against them.

“This should have never been a part of our content, as I said, and we want to thank you for coming out and calling us out for it,” Ean added, referring to netizens who condemned the post, which was perceived as mocking Islam.

Adam further conceded that the video in question was not the best example of how FlyFM’s DJs should have utilised their platform to entertain fans, adding that his own mother had admonished him for it.

Responding to the DJs’ apologies, Nazri said that while it is good that they have owned up to the matter, such a post should never have been published as the FlyFM team “should have known better.”

“Solat is an act of worship - don’t use this as part of content… I expect better from you,” Nazri added, urging the duo to now focus on their duties and “leave the sensitivities out.”

Yesterday, social media users slammed the contentious video captioned “Praying for Man United”, which was believed to have been posted on FlyFM’s Instagram page and appears to have since been removed.

Some accused the DJs of making a mockery of solat by using religious worship as a punchline or prop for their jokes, with Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Hasan also reprimanding those involved in the skit.

In a statement, Zulkifli highlighted that as a pillar of Islam, the solat is a sacred symbol for Muslims and should never be made into a joke, cheap entertainment, or parody in any form of broadcast.

He added that all media practitioners and content creators should be aware of religious sensitivities and comply with set broadcasting guidelines to preserve harmony among the country’s multiracial and multireligious society.

Zulkifli stressed that freedom of expression and creativity do not justify mocking religious worship that can provoke anger and threaten public order.

Certain individuals online asserted that the incident bears similarities with a separate case last year when Era FM radio presenters were accused of mocking a Hindu religious ceremony.

Following widespread backlash, Era FM’s parent company was slapped with an RM250,000 fine while the hosts involved went to the Batu Caves Hindu temple to apologise.