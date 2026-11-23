The Court of Appeal today ruled that local councils do not own or occupy public spaces under their care and, therefore, their consent is not required for public assemblies in such places under the Peaceful Assembly Act.

According to a media report, the decision was delivered by a three-member panel hearing an appeal filed by the Malaysian Bar and four of its office bearers over the Bar's “Walk for Judicial Independence” at Padang Merbok in June 2022.

Judge Choo Kah Sing, who chaired the panel, said Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s responsibility to control and maintain public spaces under the Local Government Act does not confer on it the legal status of an occupier.

“The mere statutory duty to control, which corresponds to ‘regulate’, and care for, which corresponds to ‘maintain’, a public place cannot equate to the legal status of an occupier,” the judge said, as quoted by Free Malaysia Today.

However, the court also ruled that local councils retain the authority to regulate activities in public spaces under their care, including by imposing restrictions on loud music and smoking.

On June 17, 2022, the Malaysian Bar organised a peaceful gathering at Padang Merbok in Kuala Lumpur in response to the MACC’s investigation into Court of Appeal judge Nazlan Ghazali.

The investigation followed claims by a politically linked blog that the judge had unexplained wealth.

However, hundreds of lawyers who took part in the gathering were stopped by police from marching to Parliament to register their protest.

READ MORE: Lawyers refuse to turn march into 'circus' after cops block road to Parliament

The incident prompted the Malaysian Bar to initiate legal action against the authorities.