PARLIAMENT | Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told the Dewan Rakyat this morning that Turkiye is not prepared to consider Malaysia's request to take in 10,000 Rohingya as it is already managing a huge number of refugees in the country.

The clarification follows a diplomatic controversy sparked by Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's earlier announcement that Turkiye would accept the refugees, a claim Ankara subsequently dismissed as "unfounded".

Anwar said he personally received confirmation from the Turkish government two days ago that it was not ready to consider the proposal, citing its existing burden of hosting more than four million refugees from Arab countries and neighbouring states.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Jimmy Puah (Harapan-Tebrau), who described the episode as making Malaysia an international laughing stock and questioned whether Zahid's statement had damaged bilateral relations.

Anwar said Zahid had made the statement in the context of Malaysia's efforts to find third countries willing to take in some of the refugees, given the country's limited capacity to accommodate them.

PM Anwar Ibrahim

"I don't think this matter should be prolonged because the Turkish side has stated that it is not ready," he said during Prime Minister Question Time.

He added that he would inform the cabinet of the development on Friday, while the Foreign Ministry was already aware of Turkiye's position.

Looking at OIC

The government's plan is to continue seeking third countries willing to take in refugees, including through the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), but Anwar acknowledged that such efforts depended on other governments' willingness.

He reiterated that Malaysia could not continue bearing the burden of hosting such a large refugee population.

Earlier, Anwar said Malaysia was hosting nearly 200,000 refugees from Myanmar, including Rohingya and members of other ethnic groups.

Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

In a statement last Friday, Zahid said that the Malaysian and Turkish governments had agreed to resettle 10,000 Rohingya refugees in Turkiye through a structured skills training programme.

He said the proposal followed his recent official working visit to the republic, and that the training would last three to six months, focusing on skills matched to the needs of Turkish industries.

However, the statement was deleted from his social media accounts an hour later.

The following night, Turkiye publicly dismissed the announcement, prompting questions over whether Malaysia had secured Ankara's agreement before making the statement.