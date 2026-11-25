Anthony Loke was adamant about making an exit from Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s cabinet after former premier Najib Abdul Razak made his re-entry into his bungalow.

Anwar, however, remains less enthusiastic about letting the DAP secretary-general walk away.

Speaking to reporters in Putrajaya today, the prime minister said he had yet to make a final decision on Loke’s resignation as transport minister.

“(I have) met (Loke), he gave the reasons that we know of, and I told him... take leave first,” Berita Harian quoted him as saying.

Anwar said he would hold further discussions with Loke before deciding on the minister’s fate, adding that he was overseeing the Transport Ministry’s affairs.

Anwar Ibrahim's cabinet

The prime minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, maintained that the ministry was not missing a beat, with its deputy minister, secretary-general and senior management team capable of keeping the machinery running as usual.

Last month, when speaking at the Transport Ministry, Anwar had already made a pitch for Loke to reconsider his decision to quit.

He argued that “good persons” should not be shown the door; rather, those tainted by corruption were the ones who should be leaving.

The country, he stressed, needed principled leaders who cared for the people, particularly those at the bottom of the socioeconomic ladder.

"I am not saying this to praise him because Loke is here. Some people think someone like this should quit.

“Why should a good person like this have to quit? The ones who should quit are those involved in corruption," he said.

Remaining steadfast

Anwar also attempted to reason with Loke that the decision to allow a prisoner to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest did not fall within the prime minister’s purview, as it was provided for under the Federal Constitution and rested at the discretion of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Najib Abdul Razak

“I want to take this opportunity to tell him to stay and do his work," he added.

However, Loke remained steadfast in his decision.

On Nov 11, the DAP leader stepped down as transport minister with immediate effect following the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s decision allowing Najib to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest.

The resignation followed a four-hour DAP meeting on Sept 19, after which Loke had offered to tender his resignation to Anwar “at the soonest time possible” as the party’s response to the conditional pardon granted to Najib.

However, Loke made it clear that the other DAP ministers would remain in the cabinet, citing the need to preserve political stability.