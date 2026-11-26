Perikatan Nasional parliamentary whip chief Takiyuddin Hassan today sarcastically suggested that police should have no difficulty tracking down former DAP lawmaker Tony Pua for an investigation under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) 1972.

Speaking during a joint press conference with opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin and other PN MPs, the Kota Bharu MP said there was no excuse to delay investigations into Pua over the disclosure of the Federal Territories Pardons Board meeting minutes concerning former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak’s house arrest.

“I think there is no longer any excuse not to investigate. It is not difficult to find Pua, unless he is now living in… where? Timbuktu?” Takiyuddin (above, left) said, noting that multiple police reports had been lodged over disclosure of the minutes.

“Once a police report has been lodged, investigations must commence immediately,” he stressed.

The PN secretary-general went on to accuse the authorities of practising double standards when dealing with opposition politicians and government supporters.

He also pointed out that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim himself had called on the Home Ministry to investigate the matter during the Prime Minister’s Question Time on Tuesday.

Tony Pua

“If even the prime minister’s words are not heeded by the Home Ministry, I don’t know who else they will listen to,” he added.

Following Anwar’s remarks in the Dewan Rakyat, Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail reportedly said police had been instructed to mobilise all available resources to investigate the alleged leak.

Earlier, Takiyuddin questioned the circumstances surrounding the declassification of the minutes, citing Section 2C of the OSA, which empowers ministers and designated public officers to declassify official secrets.

He noted that Pua, a former Petaling Jaya Utara and Damansara MP, had indicated in a Facebook post on Nov 18 that the minutes had been declassified.

“Even if it was done earlier, by Nov 18, it was already within Pua’s knowledge.

“The next question is…who is Pua? He is not an MP, much less a minister or a government officer,” said Takiyuddin.

No affidavit found in court records

Takiyuddin also questioned the government’s explanation that the minutes were declassified to facilitate the Attorney-General’s Chambers’ (AGC) response to the Malaysian Bar’s legal challenge against Najib’s house arrest.

He claimed that a search commissioned by the opposition leader’s office through the court’s e-filing system on Nov 24, at 12.57pm, did not turn up any affidavit in reply filed by the AGC.

On Nov 22, Saifuddin explained that the minutes were declassified to enable the AGC to prepare a comprehensive affidavit in response to the Bar’s judicial review application.

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail﻿

The AGC on Tuesday revealed that it was opposing the Bar’s application for leave to challenge the additional clemency granted to Najib.

Backlash over disclosure

On Nov 18, Malaysiakini reported that the declassified minutes showed that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar had granted Najib further clemency despite objections from Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh.

Dusuki had argued that there was no legal basis for house arrest, a position shared by Yeoh.

Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar (left) and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh

Pua also published excerpts of the minutes on Facebook, drawing backlash from Umno leaders who accused him of disrespecting the king and politicising the royal prerogative to grant pardons.

Najib began serving the remainder of his six-year jail sentence in the SRC International case under house arrest on Nov 10, after settling his RM50 million fine.

His residence in Taman Duta, Kuala Lumpur, has since been gazetted as a prison.

His sentence is scheduled to end on Aug 23, 2028.