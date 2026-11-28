DAP chairperson Gobind Singh Deo has renewed calls to repeal the Sedition Act 1948 and replace it with a National Harmony Act, arguing that racial and religious hatred can be addressed without criminalising legitimate political discourse.

His call comes after Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told the Dewan Rakyat on Tuesday that although he acknowledged concerns over the Sedition Act, the government had yet to find a suitable alternative to safeguard racial and religious harmony.

“While the protection of racial harmony, religious sensitivity, and the royal institution (3R) is vital, retaining an outdated colonial statute for that purpose is neither the only nor the best solution,” Gobind said in a statement today.

The digital minister pointed to the broad definition of sedition under Section 3 of the Act, which criminalises acts based on their seditious tendency, regardless of intent.

“A catch-all law that polices perceived ‘tendency’ rather than actual harm creates a chilling effect on legitimate political commentary and stifles public accountability,” he said.

Gobind noted that existing laws, including Sections 298, 298A, 504, and 505 of the Penal Code, the amended Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and the Online Safety Act 2025, could already be used to address 3R offences.

However, he said dedicated legislation was still needed to tackle racial and religious hate crimes while promoting national harmony and reconciliation.

“Such a framework would clearly define hate speech and hate crimes, establish restorative mediation mechanisms, and protect all communities equally without criminalising good faith political debate.

“Reforming our laws is central to the mandate entrusted to us. We must replace colonial-era controls with modern, fair, and accountable legislation that safeguards national harmony while upholding the democratic rights of every Malaysian.

“We should therefore repeal the Sedition Act and replace it soonest possible,” he added.

Recent sedition cases

Gobind's renewed call comes amid the continued use of the Sedition Act against activists and individuals caught up in the Negeri Sembilan royal crisis.

Yesterday, the Seremban Sessions Court stayed sedition proceedings against disputed Sungai Ujong chieftain Mubarak Thahak pending the High Court's determination of constitutional and jurisdictional questions concerning his status.

Disputed Sungai Ujong chieftain Mubarak Thahak

The charge relates to alleged remarks made on April 19, when four territorial chieftains proclaimed the removal of Negeri Sembilan ruler Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

On Sept 25, former Dewan Negara president Rais Yatim also claimed trial to a sedition charge linked to the royal crisis.

Separately, Mandiri coordinator Hamdin Nordin was released on police bail on Nov 16 following his arrest over two Facebook posts criticising Sabah governor Musa Aman and Chief Minister Hajiji Noor.

Proposal dates back to 2012

Plans for a National Harmony Act date back to July 2012, when then prime minister Najib Abdul Razak announced that the government intended to replace the Sedition Act.

In 2014, the National Unity Consultative Council proposed three bills: the Racial and Religious Hate Crimes Bill, the National Harmony and Reconciliation Bill, and the National Harmony and Reconciliation Commission Bill.

However, Najib reversed course in November that year, announcing at the Umno general assembly that the Sedition Act would instead be retained and strengthened.

The proposal resurfaced after Pakatan Harapan won the 2018 general election, with then minister in the Prime Minister's Department P Waythamoorthy indicating that the bills could be tabled in 2019.

The Harapan administration subsequently shelved plans for the bills, choosing instead to explore the establishment of a national harmony and reconciliation commission.