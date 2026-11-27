Amanah vice-president Mahfuz Omar said that while people have the right to criticise Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership, they must not deny the administration’s efforts and achievements made in its four years in power.

Acknowledging that more needs to be done, Mahfuz said the country has nonetheless seen economic recovery, improved investor confidence, and governance and finance reforms that have restored Malaysia’s standing on the international stage.

“It is true that not all of the people’s problems have been resolved. The cost of living is still burdensome, and some of the rakyat’s incomes are still low, but the government continues to help through various incentives.

“Economic opportunities need to be expanded, and anti-corruption efforts must be pursued more firmly.

“We must not turn a blind eye to weaknesses. The government must continue to be rebuked, criticised, and held accountable,” he said in a statement today.

Nov 24 marked the fourth anniversary of Anwar’s tenure as prime minister leading a coalition government formed with BN, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), and several other parties.

Mahfuz further said that the country’s stability should not be undermined by certain quarters’ eagerness to depose Anwar, as it could damage foreign investor confidence.

National interest, he said, must not be sacrificed in the name of political rivalry, vengeance, and power struggles.

The former Pokok Sena MP said it is especially concerning when racial and religious sentiments are weaponised to gain political support.

“Inter-ethnic cooperation is portrayed as betrayal. Differences of opinion are used as an excuse to stoke hostility,” Mahfuz said.

This includes instilling the Malays with fear of losing power and spooking Muslims with alleged threats to Islam, he added.