The MACC has denied allegations of double standards in how it has handled scandals involving Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh.

Regarding the rural roads projects scandal - where Zahid had overspent his budget for years - the MACC said it had initiated a probe on Oct 7 and had questioned 20 witnesses from various ministries and agencies.

"MACC respects the right of all parties to voice opinions, criticisms, and reprimands. However, any allegation or statement made must be based on verified facts and delivered responsibly, rather than merely on perception or assumption.

"MACC wishes to stress that every investigation is carried out based on facts, evidence, and provisions of the law, regardless of the position, rank, or background of any individual," it said in a statement today.

The commission was responding to DAP adviser Lim Guan Eng accusing the graftbuster of dragging out the investigations against Zahid, while it had been swift to probe Yeoh's ministry over the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall’s (KLSCAH) land lease extension.

Lim Guan Eng

The MACC's response indicates that it only initiated a probe over the rural roads project after Kampar MP Chong Zhemin lodged a report on Oct 6.

Two different treatments?

Zahid had, in late August, complained about alleged delays in disbursement of funds for rural roads projects under the Rural and Regional Development Ministry, which he oversees.

In response, the Finance Ministry revealed that Zahid had been regularly exceeding his ministry's budget. His ministry was eventually given a RM500 million bailout from savings by other ministries.

Despite the scandal, the MACC said on Oct 1 that it would only launch an investigation once a report was lodged, prompting Chong to file one.

Meanwhile, Yeoh has been under fire from Umno since last week after the government renewed KLSCAH's lease for 99 years with a nominal land premium charge of RM1,000.

The MACC called in one of her aides for questioning on Wednesday.

Hannah Yeoh

Yeoh has denied any wrongdoing, stressing that the lease renewal and reduction in land premium charge from RM4.67 million were above board and independently decided by a Kuala Lumpur City Hall committee. She also said that KLSCAH was not the only one granted such leniency.