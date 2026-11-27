Pahang Menteri Besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail asked PAS to signal its intention (hantar tanda) if the party is serious about political cooperation in the state.

In Malay courtship tradition, "hantar tanda" involves presenting a ring as a token of intent ahead of a formal engagement.

Wan Rosdy (above) conveyed the message through a pantun (poem) when winding up the debate on Pahang Budget 2027 at the state legislative assembly today.

PAS had similarly expressed its desire for political cooperation through a poem recited by state opposition leader and Cheka assemblyperson Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

Wan Rosdy, who is also an Umno vice-president, recited:

Pinang muda di dalam dulang,

Sekapur sirih pembuka bicara;

Adat dijaga sebelum meminang (Observe tradition before seeking one's hand),

Merisiklah dulu hantarlah tanda (Sound us out first, and send a token).

Pandang atas nampak biru,

Pandang bawah pun nampak biru,

Pandang kanan nampak macam nak bertemu (Look to the right, we seem destined to meet),

Tapi bila pandang kiri nampak keliru (But look to the left, and confusion sets in)."

Wan Rosdy said that while the atmosphere inside the state assembly suggested that PAS, which now dominates Perikatan Nasional, was keen on cooperation, the situation outside the chamber suggested otherwise.

“Outside the assembly, it seems like you don’t want to be friends,” he said after reciting the verses.

Pahang MB Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail (right) in his state budget winding-up speech at the state assembly

Pahang PAS had previously indicated that it had no plans to halt its PAS Teraju Pahang (PAS Leads Pahang) roadshow, which began in September 2022.

Despite electoral understandings between PN and BN in the Johor, Negeri Sembilan, and Malacca state polls, political cooperation between the two coalitions in Pahang has yet to be formalised.

In October last year, PAS and PN held the culmination of their roadshow in Wan Rosdy’s own constituency through the Hogoh Jelai programme.

The programme also saw the launch of Pahang PAS-PN’s election machinery.

Mixed signals

Wan Rosdy today questioned PAS’ sincerity, noting that despite its previous calls to revive Muslim unity, the Islamist party continued to pursue programmes aimed at sidelining Umno and BN.

He cited the ongoing PAS Teraju Pahang roadshow as an example.

The menteri besar said the situation had caused confusion not only among party leaders but also at the grassroots level.

“Even our grassroots members are asking, ‘Tok Wan, how are we supposed to respond to this?’

“That’s the current situation – blue above, blue to the right, but when we want to meet below, things get confusing,” he quipped.

Tuan Ibrahim then rose to suggest that the matter be discussed outside the state assembly at a later time.

Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man

On Monday, Tuan Ibrahim, when concluding his debate on Pahang Budget 2027, recited two verses which appeared to be an attempt to court BN.

"Mendongak ke langit nampak biru,

Merenung ke bumi nampak hijau;

Apa makna negara maju (What good is a developed nation),

Tanpa taqwa semuanya akan jadi kacau (When without piety, all descends into chaos).

Satu, dua, tiga, empat,

Bila pula Pahang nak berpakat;

Rakyat menanti penuh semangat (The people await with eager anticipation),

Semoga Pahang terus berkat (May Pahang continue to be blessed)."