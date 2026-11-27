Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) appears to be inching closer to an easy victory in the upcoming state election, as Perikatan Nasional has announced it will not field any candidates - joining a list of coalitions and parties opting to sit this election out.

PN chairperson Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, in a statement today, said the coalition respects the right of the people of Sarawak to determine the state's leadership and direction.

"PN will continue to focus on issues affecting the interests of the people of Sarawak and bring their voices to the federal level.

"I hope the election process runs smoothly and that all Sarawakians can fulfil their voting responsibility peacefully," he said.

PN's announcement just a day before nomination day follows decisions by BN, PKR, Amanah, Bersatu, Wawasan Negara, and PAS deciding not to contest the state election.

Previously, BN decided not to field candidates based on an understanding between Umno and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), the lynchpin component party of GPS.

Abang Johari Openg

Meanwhile, GPS, led by caretaker Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Openg, will contest all 82 state seats.

In the 2021 state election, GPS won 76 of the 82 seats it contested.

Easy win on the horizon?

Yesterday, Sarawak civil society group Rise of Social Efforts (Rose), which often acts as an electoral watchdog in the state, warned that GPS might win up to 44 seats uncontested tomorrow, although it declined to go into detail.

Only 42 seats are needed to win a simple majority in the Sarawak polls, which is possible considering the number of political parties staying out of the polls.

DAP is contesting 12 seats, while Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) is set to contest around 26 seats, of which one is clashing with DAP.

Meanwhile, Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) is expected to contest 12 seats, of which 11 clash with either DAP or PBDS. Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM), meanwhile, may contest between one and three seats.

If finalised, GPS will only be challenged in 38 to 41 seats.

The Election Commission said earlier today it is preparing for the possibility that GPS may win a simple majority uncontested when nominations for the state election close tomorrow.

EC chairperson Ramlan Harun said the commission is seeking advice from the Attorney-General’s Chambers on what the legal implications are if this happens.

Nomination day kicks off tomorrow at 82 centres across the state. Polling is set for Dec 12, with early voting on Dec 8.