GPS nears possible Sarawak polls win as PN latest to retreat
Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) appears to be inching closer to an easy victory in the upcoming Sarawak state election, as Perikatan Nasional has announced it will not field any candidates - joining a list of coalitions and parties opting to sit this election out.
PN chairperson Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, in a statement today, said the coalition respects the right of the people of Sarawak to determine the state's leadership and direction.
Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) appears to be inching closer to an easy victory in the upcoming state election, as Perikatan Nasional has announced it will not field any candidates - joining a list of coalitions and parties opting to sit this election out.
PN chairperson Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, in a statement today, said the coalition respects the right of the people of Sarawak to determine the state's leadership and direction.
"PN will continue to focus on issues affecting the interests of the people of Sarawak and bring their voices to the federal level.
"I hope the election process runs smoothly and that all Sarawakians can fulfil their voting responsibility peacefully," he said.
PN's announcement just a day before nomination day follows decisions by BN, PKR, Amanah, Bersatu, Wawasan Negara, and PAS deciding not to contest the state election.
Previously, BN decided not to field candidates based on an understanding between Umno and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), the lynchpin component party of GPS.
Meanwhile, GPS, led by caretaker Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Openg, will contest all 82 state seats.
In the 2021 state election, GPS won 76 of the 82 seats it contested.
Easy win on the horizon?
Yesterday, Sarawak civil society group Rise of Social Efforts (Rose), which often acts as an electoral watchdog in the state, warned that GPS might win up to 44 seats uncontested tomorrow, although it declined to go into detail.
Only 42 seats are needed to win a simple majority in the Sarawak polls, which is possible considering the number of political parties staying out of the polls.
DAP is contesting 12 seats, while Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) is set to contest around 26 seats, of which one is clashing with DAP.
Meanwhile, Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) is expected to contest 12 seats, of which 11 clash with either DAP or PBDS. Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM), meanwhile, may contest between one and three seats.
If finalised, GPS will only be challenged in 38 to 41 seats.
The Election Commission said earlier today it is preparing for the possibility that GPS may win a simple majority uncontested when nominations for the state election close tomorrow.
EC chairperson Ramlan Harun said the commission is seeking advice from the Attorney-General’s Chambers on what the legal implications are if this happens.
Nomination day kicks off tomorrow at 82 centres across the state. Polling is set for Dec 12, with early voting on Dec 8.
No wonder the state gov talk so big and got whatever they wanted from federal gov, before election already won 44 state seats, we must be joking, limiting semenanjung parties to join and curbing them, criticizing them, the EC must really look into this.
I think at this point of time, everyone will agree that time is ripe for Sarawak to be the next PM. All the parties, big n small, have to give face to GPS, knowing very well he is the kingmaker. Sarawak knows very well how he was treated when MA63 was throw into the bin in the last 50-60 years, in BN time. Sarawak must learn that nobody will care n look after the MA63 except Sarawak. Sarawak also had the experience of working with PN in 2020 n he can see for himself how competent they are in running the country. At this point of time, history can judge very fairly that DAP is the most competent n trustworthy working partner. Btw, I am not a DAP fan.
May become like Singapore where the government is confirmed on nomination day.. Either the people are very happy with those in the government or there are no credible ones from the opposition. Just rabble rousers that can promise everything and anything.
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